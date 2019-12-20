Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As a talent gap continues in our region and more Baby Boomers are retiring, Ric DeVore and Ryan Maibach stopped by the CBS 62 ‘s studio to appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss the situation.
DeVore, PNC regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, and Maibach, President and CEO of Barton Malow, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about their industries and current job market. And they talked about the impact of an aging workforce.
The two men are involved in numerous community organizations. DeVore is on the board of trustees at Oakland University and Maibach is chairman of the 2020 Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Conference.
They talked about topics that will likely be ripe for discussion at the annual island confab where over 1,700 folks will gather to discuss the region.
Then, the roundtable of Alycia Meriweather, Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, Robert Jamerson, CEO of Detroit PAL, and Kevin Corcoran, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at Oakland University, appear with Cain to talk about changing needs of education.
Corcoran discussed the importance of a well rounded education, Jamerson talked about his organization’s efforts to expose children to STEM and other fields at a younger age, and Meriweather talked about DPSCD and its rising enrollment and focus in the classroom.
