DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) continued a Dingell holiday tradition, releasing the 2019 edition of the annual Dingell Jingle.
This year it’s set to the tune of “A Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)”
Here’s the new Dingell Jingle:
Democrats feeling the President’s ire
Impeachment causing too many woes
Republicans all members of the Trump Choir
The House is reflecting how the country goes.
Everybody knows 400 passed House bills and how it goes
The Senate should be doing it right
But confirmations are all aglow
And they just seem to want a good fight.
Everybody also knows Medicare negotiated drugs
Help to bring down prescription costs
Next Generation fighting climate change…
