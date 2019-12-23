Filed Under:Debbie Dingell, dingell jingle, Donald Trump, holiday, Michigan


DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) continued a Dingell holiday tradition, releasing the 2019 edition of the annual Dingell Jingle.

This year it’s set to the tune of “A Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)”

Here’s the new Dingell Jingle:

Democrats feeling the President’s ire

Impeachment causing too many woes

Republicans all members of the Trump Choir

The House is reflecting how the country goes.

Everybody knows 400 passed House bills and how it goes

The Senate should be doing it right

But confirmations are all aglow

And they just seem to want a good fight.

Everybody also knows Medicare negotiated drugs

Help to bring down prescription costs

Next Generation fighting climate change…

Click here for the complete story.

Comments

Leave a Reply