Filed Under:blocking traffic, Donuts, i-94, stunts, we on 94 with it

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – “We on 94 with it, baby!” says a man recording a video that’s now gone viral on social media.

The video posted Sunday night shows a group of drivers blocking traffic and a red Camaro doing donuts on Interstate 94.

This isn’t the first time a video like this has gone viral. In the summer, a group of drivers were “on the Lodge with it” blocking lanes on the freeway to do the same stunts.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply