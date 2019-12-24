MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County engineers are working to stop the spread of a green substance found oozing onto I-696, according to officials.
A summary of what we know, and actions that have been taken to address, the Electro-Plating Services contamination along I-696 has been posted and will be updated as we learn more. https://t.co/3FTBf4qqWi pic.twitter.com/6sQtJ7NYj9
— Michigan EGLE (@MichiganEGLE) December 23, 2019
Officials say it’s more than likely headed to Lake St. Clair through storm drains.
The ooze on the eastbound side of I-696 — which has been identified as hexavalent chromium — was discovered Friday.
Officials testing results haven’t been returned yet, but officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy say it poses no immediate threat.
Since there are no drinking water wells in the area, officials say there is no immediate threat to drinking water quality.
