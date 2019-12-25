Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Christmas is right around the corner, and planning the logistics of holiday travel can leave you feeling stressed. Patch is here to help.
The American Automobile Association has identified the worst times to leave for your holiday road trip so you can avoid the jams.
Here’s the information you need to know for holiday related travel in the Metro Detroit area.
- Worst Day to Travel: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Peak Congestion Period: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Delay Multiplier: 1.4x
More Americans than ever recorded, 115.6 million of them, are expected to travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
