DETROIT (AP) These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

15-16-17-18-28-34

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Poker Lotto

JC-2C-9C-6D-3H

Midday Daily 3

6-6-7

Midday Daily 4

0-7-8-9

Daily 3

8-1-1

Daily 4

2-3-0-5

Fantasy 5

10-20-21-31-33

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-10-14-16-20-28-33-34-37-38-41-45-48-51-54-55-65-66-67-69-70-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

02-04-16-30-46, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

