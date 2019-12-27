It’s Friday, December 27th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on…
Kazakhstan Plane Crash
An airplane carrying about 100 people crashed Friday morning in Kazakhstan. The plane lost altitude shortly after takeoff and smashed into a two-story building. At least a dozen people were killed. Survivors told local media they heard a terrifying sound and that the plane started shaking before it crashed.
Snow in Southern California
Southern California saw an unusual snowstorm shut down two major highways during one of the busiest travel days of the year. Snow and ice wreaked havoc in the mountains north of Los Angeles. Adan Lopez, a truck driver said, “And once we got here, we saw the little snow coming in and boom, stop.” Dangerous conditions forced part of Interstate 15, the main road to Las Vegas, to shut down. Drivers were caught off guard when Interstate 5 did the same.
Pop-Up Party At Starbucks
And starting today, Starbucks will be throwing a pop-up party — every day — until New Year’s Eve. The party will last an hour, from 1-2 pm each day. Customers can get a free ‘tall’ espresso drink. The location of the party will change every day, so check the list of participating stores.
