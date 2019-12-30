OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after killing his grandmother and critically injuring his father in their Oak Park home.
Authorities say 22-year-old Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two felony firearm violations.
Police say it happened Friday in the 21000 block of Westhampton.
When officers arrived at the home they found 74-year-old Mary Boles dead from gunshot wounds and 55-year-old Robert Boles with gunshot wounds.
The 55-year-old man was transported to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
Boles was arraigned at the 45th District Court. He is being held without bond.
