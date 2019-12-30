Filed Under:altercation, Deadly Shooting, lapeer, lapeer gas station, man shot and killed

LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man was shot and killed during an altercation outside a Lapeer gas station.

It happened Monday morning after 7 a.m. at the Clark gas station located at 252 S. Main Street.

A 34-year-old Lapeer man is now in police custody.

When police responded to the incident they say a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and later died at a local hospital.

Police say there was a dispute between the two men that later turned into shots being fired by the 34-year-old man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply