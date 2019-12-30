Comments
LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man was shot and killed during an altercation outside a Lapeer gas station.
It happened Monday morning after 7 a.m. at the Clark gas station located at 252 S. Main Street.
A 34-year-old Lapeer man is now in police custody.
When police responded to the incident they say a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and later died at a local hospital.
Police say there was a dispute between the two men that later turned into shots being fired by the 34-year-old man.
This is an ongoing investigation.
