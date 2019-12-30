TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police arrested a man walking down the street after a Fifth Third Bank robbery located on West Big Beaver Road.
Authorities say it happened Friday at 1:30 p.m.
53-year-old Richard Philip Cushard was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his hood on and approached the teller demanding money, according to police.
Police say Cushard said he had a gun but no gun was seen during the robbery.
Officers say he took a bus to the area and planned to flee on a bus.
Cushard was found walking down the street and was taken into custody.
The stolen money was found on Cushard police said.
Cushard was charged with armed robbery and bank robbery, he was arraigned Sunday and is being held without bond.
