



— The brick-and-mortar retail landscape continued its decline in Michigan in 2019, with several national chains announcing store closings.

Some, such as Kmart, are adding to a list of stores already slated for closure. Others, such as Bed Bath & Beyond, say they’re scaling back retail operations.

Several clothing retailers, including Forever 21 and Dressbarn, are among the stores that are closing or will soon close.

Here’s a look some of the national retailers that announced Michigan store closings in 2019:

Kmart, Sears

Sears announced another round of store closings in August, shuttering the staple Michigan store.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, the popular home store announced that underperforming locations may close or be relocated in the near future.

Charlotte Russe

Charlotte Russe announced in March it would shutter all of its stores. As a result, more than 400 stores closed.

Destination Maternity

The retail chain Destination Maternity, owner of Motherhood Maternity and A Pea In The Pod, announced plans to close 201 locations — including 10 in Illinois — as the maternity apparel company continued through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection case.

For the complete list, visit here.