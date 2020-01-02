Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) — When it’s time to say goodbye to this year’s Christmas tree, locals can consider recycling it at one of 11 Oakland County Parks recycling drop-off sites.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 26, 2020.
In return for recycling a Christmas tree, the Oakland Conservation District will distribute free white pine seedlings just in time for the spring planting season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1580 Scott Lake Road, Waterford.
Follow the drop-off signs at these Christmas tree recycling sites:
- Addison Oaks, north of Rochester
- Catalpa Oaks, Southfield
- Glen Oaks Golf Course, Farmington Hills
- Groveland Oaks, near Holly
- Independence Oaks – North, near Clarkston
- Lyon Oaks (Park), Lyon Township
- Oakland County Farmers Market, Waterford
- Orion Oaks, Orion Township
- Red Oaks Golf Course, Madison Heights
- Springfield Oaks (Park), Davisburg
- White Lake Oaks Golf Course, near Waterford
