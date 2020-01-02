Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia, nfl

The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions give instructions to his team in the third quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Patricia says he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season.

Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Detroit Lions Head Football Coach Matt Patricia reacts to a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay defeated Detroit 38-17. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid, its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008, and finished 3-12-1. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

