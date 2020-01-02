Comments
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (PATCH) — An important discussion on suicide awareness will take place at the Rochester Hills Public Library in January.
The Oakland County Suicide Prevention Task Force will discuss suicide awareness and prevention at the Rochester Hills Public Library from 7-8:30 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the library’s Multipurpose Room.
At the event, experts will be reviewing facts about mental health and suicide, teaching warning signs of suicide, and sharing basic techniques to have conversations about suicide.
