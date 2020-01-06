It’s Monday, January 6. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

U.S. faces threats after airstrike kills Iranian general

(Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Iran’s supreme leader was in tears as he joined mourners at a funeral procession for Qassem Soleimani.

President Trump faces an escalating threat after the U.S. killed the Iranian general in an airstrike. The man who replaced Soleimani is vowing revenge.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran not to retaliate. “Iranian leadership needs to understand that attacking Americans does not cost free,” Pompeo said.

Australian wildfires could burn for months

(Credit: Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Fire crews in Australia got somewhat of a break after the second day of rain and cooler temperatures brought some relief in the midst of about 200 fires. The death toll has risen to more than 20 people and thousands of homes have been destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the fires could burn for months.

A TV that moves based on what you’re watching

(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Samsung Sero was unveiled this weekend in the build-up to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The TV connects to your phone and mirrors how you hold it. It’ll stay landscape for widescreen content, then flip to portrait for video shot that way.

Would you buy this for your home? Or is this idea a dud for you?

