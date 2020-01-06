Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of the bridge work starting today in Detroit.
At 9 a.m. Monday, southbound M-10, between W. Grand Boulevard and I-94, MDOT closed the left lane.
The southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-94 was also closed.
Here’s a detour:
Southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 to southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94.
The detour route is north of the ramp closure.
MDOT says the work expected to take approximately two weeks.
