Michigan center Cesar Ruiz says he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Ruiz announced his intentions in a statement on social media Friday. Ruiz was named to the watch list for the 2019 Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy.

“Since the day I touched a football I knew I wanted to play in the National Football League,” Ruiz said. “It’s always been my dream, and now I am ready to make my dream a reality.”

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season, a year after the best year of his career statistically. He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged a career-high 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.

Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media.

His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.

Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

