ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say three people were shot after a fight broke out at Thunder Bowl Lanes in Allen Park.
It happened at 1 a.m. on Monday.
Police say two victims are in serious condition. The third is listed in fair condition.
After the fight broke out is when police say the suspect involved left the bowling alley, went to his vehicle and obtained a weapon.
Authorities say after he got the weapon he began shooting into the building.
This is an ongoing investigation.
