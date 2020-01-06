Comments
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Shelby Township Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Monday.
It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and Shelby.
Police said in a press release, the incident was contained and there is no further threat to the public.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area by an alternative route.
This is an ongoing investigation.
***PRESS RELEASE***** 23/ Shelby **** Situation under control***** pic.twitter.com/eLygPSiwG9
— Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) January 6, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.