DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing Monday to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

 

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 3: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a two run home run in the sixth inning to Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays (not in photo) at Comerica Park on June 3, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

It’s the same amount Fulmer received last year when he lost his arbitration case with the Tigers.

Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.

 

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

He said last March he was going to have the elbow ligament reconstruction.

Fulmer turns 27 on March 15.

 

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 29: Starting pitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

Left-handers Matthew Boyd and Daniel Norris, right-hander Buck Farmer and outfielder JaCoby Jones remain eligible for arbitration for Detroit.

 

