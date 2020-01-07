Comments
NOVI, Mich. (PATCH) — A 36-year-old Novi woman has been charged with pre-meditated first degree murder and child abuse in the death of her 2-year-old son.
Chunhui Shi was arraigned Monday and was ordered by Magistrate Victor Zanolli to be held without bond. She has been in police custody at an area hospital since Friday and will be lodged at the Oakland County Jail, police said.
Police said that on Jan. 3, Novi Police received a 911 call from Shi’s husband after he arrived home on the 50000 block of Sevilla Circle to find Shi and toddler son, Mason, had been in some kind of accident.
Mason was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and Shi was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
