ROCHESTER, Mich. (PATCH) — It’s that time of year again. The annual Fire & Ice Festival in Downtown Rochester is right around the corner and this year it’s even more special.
The Fire & Ice Festival is set for Jan. 17-19 and is among the most anticipated winter events in the region.
The event will be the inaugural event to commemorate Oakland County’s bicentennial year. The fireworks pre-show will honor Oakland County’s 200 years and the event stage will have a bicentennial ice sculpture.
“We can’t think of a better way to kick off celebrating Oakland County’s 200th year than with the Fire & Ice Festival in Downtown Rochester,” County Executive David Coulter said. “We welcome everyone to attend our free winter festival to take part in the winter fun.”
Oakland County’s actual 200th birthday is March 28. A birthday celebration is in the planning stages as well as other events throughout the year.
