METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but what are your chances of actually keeping them in 2020 while living in Metro Detroit?
The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its “2020’s Best & Worst Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions” rankings.
Metro Detroit ranked 179th overall among cities to help you follow through on your New Year’s resolutions. That’s out of 182 cities. Not very optimistic.
Here’s the breakdown the study gave:
- Health Resolutions: 171
- Financial Resolutions: 137
- School & Work Resolutions: 180
- Bad-Habit Resolutions: 178
- Relationship Resolutions: 101
