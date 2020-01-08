Comments
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say an 80-year-old Livonia female has died after a car accident.
It happened 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on Farmington Road south of Eight Mile Road.
Authorities say one vehicle with two Livonia residents was exiting the Punebrooke Office Park.
The 80-year-old female was a passenger in this vehicle according to police.
As the vehicle was leaving, it was struck by a vehicle occupied by a 47-year-old Westland resident traveling northbound on Farmington Road.
Everyone one involved was transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
