LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say an 80-year-old Livonia female has died after a car accident.

It happened 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on Farmington Road south of Eight Mile Road.

Authorities say one vehicle with two Livonia residents was exiting the Punebrooke Office Park.

The 80-year-old female was a passenger in this vehicle according to police.

As the vehicle was leaving, it was struck by a vehicle occupied by a 47-year-old Westland resident traveling northbound on Farmington Road.

Everyone one involved was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

