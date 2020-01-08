Filed Under:charged, coach, Eisenhower high school, Macomb County, sexually explicit text messages

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former Eisenhower High School coach has been charged after sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.

David William, 48 of Chesterfield is charged with two counts:

  1. Children — Accosting For Immoral Purposes
  2. Computers — Using To Commit A Crime

Both charges are felonies.

William was arraigned Jan. 8 with a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause conference.

