WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former Eisenhower High School coach has been charged after sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.
David William, 48 of Chesterfield is charged with two counts:
- Children — Accosting For Immoral Purposes
- Computers — Using To Commit A Crime
Both charges are felonies.
William was arraigned Jan. 8 with a $150,000 bond.
He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause conference.
Inappropriate Text Messages Involving High School Coach *Update* pic.twitter.com/q6dSehjVpJ
— Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) January 8, 2020
