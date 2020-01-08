LAS VEGAS (CBS) – CES in Las Vegas is officially underway and it’s not just computers and smartphones on display. Several automakers are revealing the vehicles of tomorrow.

The Vision AVTR from Mercedes looks like something out of science fiction, and right now it is. The AVTR is a concept vehicle that could drive autonomously or be operated with a single controller. It would be powered by organic batteries with menu options projected on the driver’s hand. The design is inspired by the movie “Avatar,” and the film’s director James Cameron helped with the unveiling at CES. “I look at this vehicle here, you know, I see the future,” Cameron said.

Honda has its own idea of what the future holds. The company’s concept car can drive itself or be controlled entirely by the steering wheel. There are no pedals. The steering wheel responds to touch, so to speed up, the driver would push on the wheel. The wheel also slides across the dashboard so a passenger can take over.

BMW is rethinking the interior of tomorrow with passengers in mind. There’s a comfy chair with an adjustable footrest, a small table, and a cup holder that can heat or cool beverages.

Hyundai is taking off in a new direction. The automaker is teaming up with Uber to create flying taxis. The electric SA1 model would lift off vertically in busy cities and reach 180 miles per hour. Roadshow’s Tim Stevens says the new convenience could be a reality in five to ten years. “The car will pick you up and take you over the traffic to get where you need to go quickly and quietly, and efficiently as well,” he says.

Bridgestone has an idea that won’t fall flat. It’s one of several companies designing tires without air. The flexible, puncture-proof wheels, made from recycled rubber, are already on some bicycles. Experts believe we could see them on cars in a few years.

