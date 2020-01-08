(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Metro South Post will be conducting a traffic initiative on Wednesday focusing on westbound I-94 from Vernier to I-75.
It’s set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MSP says the goal of this initiative will be traffic violations for aggressive driving, texting and speed.
Troopers will also enforce the Move-Over law as many motorists do not slow the required 10 miles an hour and change lanes as required.
