Filed Under:i-94, michigan state police, speed, texting, traffic initiative

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Metro South Post will be conducting a traffic initiative on Wednesday focusing on westbound I-94 from Vernier to I-75.

It’s set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MSP says the goal of this initiative will be traffic violations for aggressive driving, texting and speed.

Troopers will also enforce the Move-Over law as many motorists do not slow the required 10 miles an hour and change lanes as required.

