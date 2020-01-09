Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police said a 7-year-old boy suffered graze wounds after someone fired shots into a home in Detroit.
It happened on Lappin Street around 1:15 a.m. where police said someone from across the street fired the shots.
Emergency responders treated the boy and his parents refused further medical treatment, according to police.
The shooter has not been identified and the only description police have is the shooter had dreadlocks.
