(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit native has made the list of nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Simone Missick — the star of “All Rise” — is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.
The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.
Here’s a list of the nominees in the category:
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)
Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)
Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Missick took to Instagram Thursday to thank the NAACP Image Awards for the nomination: “What a way to start the new decade!!! Thank you @naacpimageawards for this tremendous honor! I feel so thankful to be recognized, and especially in the company of friends and women whose work and personal character I’ve long admired and been inspired by.”
“All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8/7c on BET.
