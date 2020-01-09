Comments
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man believed to be in his late 20s died in a Harper Woods house fire, according to officials.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning on the second floor of the home and fire officials it appears the man was overcome by smoke.
Firefighters also found the man had a marijuana growing operation found in the basement of the home.
It it unknown if the house had working fire detectors and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
