LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Livonia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering a stolen trailer that is owned by local Boy Scout Troop #732.
At the time the trailer was stolen from the area of Plymouth and Merriman during the recent holiday break, it was filled with essential camping gear owned and used by Troop #732.
The trailer is an enclosed, 10 to 12-foot utility trailer. It’s white with a single axle and is manufactured by Forest River.
The trailer has accident damage to the right side above the tire, next to the side door.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident, is asked to contact contact Detective Koss at 734-466-2326 and reference case 20-00750.
You may remain anonymous.
Stolen Boy Scout trailer:
Troop 732 had their trailer stolen from the Livonia Elks Lodge in December. The Scouts had all of their camping equipment, their troop flag and a collection of United States flags. If you have any information call Livonia PD or use our mobile app. pic.twitter.com/yDaGHy4X7V
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 8, 2020
