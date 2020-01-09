Filed Under:Cassius Winston, Michigan State Basketball

Cassius Winston smoothly dribbling in and out of traffic, distributing the ball and making jump shots. Xavier Tillman controlling the interior on both ends of the court.

This is why Michigan State was the nation’s top-ranked team at the beginning of the season.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Kyle Ahrens #0 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts with teammates after a three point basket against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at the Breslin Center on January 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 87-69. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It took a little while, but the Spartans are finally on a bit of a roll.

“We had a couple of slip-ups at the beginning of the season, but to keep battling and be on an upward trend shows us we’re fighters,” Winston said. “That’s all you can ask for in a conference like this.”

Winston was simply sensational Sunday, scoring 32 points with nine assists to lift Michigan State over rival Michigan 87-69. On Monday, the Spartans moved up six spots to No. 8 in the AP poll. Michigan moved down seven spots to No. 19.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against Brandon Johns Jr. #23 of the Michigan Wolverines at the Breslin Center on January 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It was another victory for Michigan State over its rival. The Spartans beat the Wolverines three times last season and eventually reached the Final Four. Winston’s return was a big reason Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason poll.

“I’ve got the most unselfish superstar maybe ever, a guy who can score that many points and still be as unselfish as he is,” coach Tom Izzo said. “That makes it easier on the coach and easier on the players. I mean they pull for him because they love him and they appreciate him, not because he’s the best player.”

The Spartans, however, have not had an easy season so far. Joshua Langford hasn’t played because of foot problems, and he eventually had season-ending surgery. Michigan State lost its opener to Kentucky, and then the team was shaken by the death of Winston’s brother in November.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 03: Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils tries to control the ball in front of Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Breslin Center on December 03, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Duke won the game 87-75. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Losses to Virginia Tech and Duke — the latter of which was a double-digit defeat at home — dropped the Spartans’ record to a very ordinary 5-3, but they haven’t lost since, and now they’re the only Big Ten team without a defeat in conference play.

Michigan State began this calendar year with a 76-56 win over Illinois, and followed that with the victory over Michigan. Winston was brilliant against the Wolverines, and Tillman had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Nobody else scored more than eight points for the Spartans, but they shot 53% from the field and went 7 of 15 from 3-point range.

“Two months ago, I thought we would be probably where we are now, then,” Izzo said. “We were disjointed and we were just battling and I said then that if you can make it through something like this, sometimes it bonds a team.”

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on in the second half of the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Breslin Center on December 21, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Izzo warned against getting too carried away with the impressive start to conference play. The only road game Michigan State has played in league play was against last-place Northwestern, and that was just a five-point win.

The convincing victories over Illinois and Michigan were at home, and this week the Spartans will stay in East Lansing when they host Minnesota on Thursday night.

As good as the Spartans may feel after shining against Michigan, it’s still early.

“It’s a great matchup and always a great win for us, but it’s not the end of anything,” Winston said. “I think we play them again.”

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at the Breslin Center on January 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 87-69. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

That will be Feb. 8 in Ann Arbor. Michigan State will try for its fifth straight win over the Wolverines.

“We won three last year and we kept the chip on our shoulder and I thought the Duke game maybe we didn’t keep the chip on our shoulder,” Izzo said. “That’s how you grow as the season goes on. You learn from your mistakes and you try to make adjustments to do some things.”

