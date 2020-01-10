Comments
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (PATCH) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … your kid’s favorite superhero!
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (PATCH) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … your kid’s favorite superhero!
If your kiddos love Spider-Man, Elsa and Anna, Black Panther, Batman, Wonder Woman and Buzz Lightyear, Metro Parent’s Kids Hero Con event will leave them star-struck.
It takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield.
This larger-than-life event is packed with seven characters for kids to meet and snap photos with, thanks to the talent at Fairytale Entertainment of Auburn Hills.
Plus, they can join in the “Heroes Challenge,” make mega-cool crafts, enjoy treats and get a goody bag to take home.
For the complete story, visit here.