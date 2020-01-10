Oakland University Police Investigating String Of BurglariesHaving started in mid-December and continued through this week, the incidents have occurred in a variety of offices in Pawley Hall.

MSP: Be Prepared For Possible Flooding, Power Outages And Dangerous TravelMichigan weather is unpredictable any time of year, but especially during the winter months. If you are stranded in a winter storm, do not leave your vehicle. Stay with the vehicle and wait for help.

Officials Report State's Third Vaping Lung Injury DeathMDHHS says they are working closely with the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that are making people sick.

UAW President Denies Wrongdoing Claims, Says He’s CleanThe president of the United Auto Workers denied wrongdoing Thursday after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption.

This Is The First Business In Oakland County To Sell Recreational MarijuanaA marijuana business in Oakland County is the first to receive its license to sell recreational marijuana.

Michigan Elderly Couple Scammed Out Of Over $64KMichigan State Police in Caro is investigating where an elderly couple was scammed out of over $64,000.