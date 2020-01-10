MICHIGAN (PATCH) — We consider many factors when deciding where to raise our families — child care, cost of living, how much there is to do.
WalletHub took these factors into account when it compiled its 2020 list of Best & Worst States To Raise A Family.
According to this year’s list, Michigan ranked as the 34th best state to raise a family in the U.S.
To compile the data, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness.
The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.
Each state received individual rankings in five dimensions drawn from the key indicators before a weighted average score was calculated to determine the state’s overall ranking.
Michigan earned the following rankings:
- Family Fun Rank: 38
- Health & Safety Rank: 23
- Education & Childcare Rank: 42
- Affordability Rank: 6
- Socioeconomics Rank: 27
According to the rankings, Minnesota is the best place to raise a family, followed by Massachusetts and North Dakota.
