MICHIGAN (PATCH) — We consider many factors when deciding where to raise our families — child care, cost of living, how much there is to do.

WalletHub took these factors into account when it compiled its 2020 list of Best & Worst States To Raise A Family.

According to this year’s list, Michigan ranked as the 34th best state to raise a family in the U.S.

To compile the data, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness.

The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

Each state received individual rankings in five dimensions drawn from the key indicators before a weighted average score was calculated to determine the state’s overall ranking.

Michigan earned the following rankings:

  • Family Fun Rank: 38
  • Health & Safety Rank: 23
  • Education & Childcare Rank: 42
  • Affordability Rank: 6
  • Socioeconomics Rank: 27

According to the rankings, Minnesota is the best place to raise a family, followed by Massachusetts and North Dakota.

