BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (PATCH) —A Birmingham therapist has been sentenced after authorities say she stole’s more than $1 million form her patients.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the sentencing of Beth Lisa Jaslove, 69, following a scheme called Community Money Program.
Jaslove pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses of more than $100,000.
She was sentenced to five years supervised probation and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution. She appeared Jan. 9 before Judge Phyllis McMillan in Oakland County Circuit Court.
As part of her sentencing, Jaslove is not to be employed as a therapist, counselor or spiritual guide for individuals or groups during the term of her probation.
“Ms. Jaslove took advantage of her clients for far too long and preyed on vulnerable Michiganders simply striving to improve their well-being,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to hold those who steal from others accountable for their actions.”
