DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — The Dearborn Public Library was named one of 59 libraries nationwide to receive a $2,000 Library Census Equity Fund grant from the American Library Association (ALA), which awarded the grants to bolster library services to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census.
Library Director Maryanne Bartles said she was grateful for this grant as the 2020 Census count is critical to funding for important services in Dearborn.
“It is vitally important that each resident be counted in this 2020 census. Dearborn Public Library is preparing to work closely with the community in order for this accurate count to be made and the funds awarded from this grant will be so helpful toward achieving this goal,” Bartles said.
The plans to assist the Census count in Dearborn include working with the Library’s English as a Second Language classes as well as the Salina School community via the Remote Book Locker location at the Salina Intermediate School.
