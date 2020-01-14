Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 34-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
It happened at 4:30 a.m. in the area of Warren and Evergreen.
He was driving a blue/gray Nissan Altima and was hit by a suspect driving a green Jeep Cherokee.
Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot into Dearborn Heights and was later arrested.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
