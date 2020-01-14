Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — It’s the two words no homeowners want to hear: bed bugs.
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — It’s the two words no homeowners want to hear: bed bugs.
Orkin, the pest control and protection service, recently released its annual rankings of the 50 most bed bug-treated cities in the nation, and Detroit finished in 7th place.
It’s bad news for our city as Detroit dropped from its No. 8 ranking on last year’s list.
The rankings were based on metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019.
Both residential and commercial treatments were included.
For the last three years, Baltimore was the No. 1 city in the nation for bed bugs; but its nearby neighbor, Washington, D.C., took the top spot in 2020.
Here are the top 10 cities overall:
- Washington, D.C.
- Baltimore
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Columbus, Ohio
- New York
- Detroit
- Cincinnati
- Indianapolis
- Atlanta
For the complete story, visit here.