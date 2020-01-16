It’s Thursday, January 16th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:
New Information On President Trump’s Ukraine Dealings
Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told MSNBC that the president knew about the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Parnas said U.S. aid was withheld as he, Giuliani and others demanded action. Parnas didn’t speak directly with the president but claims multiple members of the administration were aware.
The Justice Department has called the allegation 100 percent false.
The interview came on the same day the House signed off on sending two articles of impeachment to the Senate. Opening arguments in the trial begin Tuesday.
Senators’ Post-Debate Exchange Revealed
We now know what was said in the tense moments between Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after this week’s Democratic presidential debate.
Sen. Warren accused Sen. Sanders of calling her a liar on national TV. Sen. Sanders responded, saying Sen. Warren called him a liar, and suggested they discuss the issue another time.
Sen. Warren has claimed Sen. Sanders said a woman couldn’t win the presidency, but Sen. Sanders denies that.
Spotify’s Animal-Friendly Playlists
Spotify says it can create the perfect playlist for your pet! In a study, the streaming service discovered many people were playing tunes for their animals.
So Spotify made a feature that asks about your pet’s personality traits before generating songs you can enjoy together.
