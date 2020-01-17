Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – From the veterans who served in World War II, to the supporters on the home front during the war, History Speaks Diary of a Generation is a documentary film that tells how a generation faced living in a world at war.

“Our film is about The Greatest Generation, the World War II generation,” explains Executive Producer and Director Shari Doran. “It begins with where were they December 7th, and from there on they narrate the story. We interviewed 119 people from that era.”

“My producing partner Shari and I came up with the concept, both are fathers were World War II veterans,” says Writer and Producer Susan Cummings. ” Personally, I was in Hawaii in 2001 during the weekend of December 7th and was able to go out to the Pearl Harbor Memorial. It was very moving and I thought this would be a great subject for a film.”

“My producing partner is from Detroit,” continues Cummings, “this is her hometown so it was very important that we come here to show the film.”

“So the great connection here is that there were a few people in this film that were actually from Detroit,” says Doran. “One of them being Alexander Jefferson, who was a Tuskegee Airman and POW.”

“For me it ties to all generations, I’ve noticed that veterans of other wars consider the World War II Veterans ‘rock stars’, says Doran. “I think it’s important for everyone to realize that it’s till going on today, those heroes, the next generations are there.”

“If you see someone with a Veterans hat on, I would hope that you would speak to them and say thank you for your service. It’s time to reconnect as people, especially if we want to preserve history.”

