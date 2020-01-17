Looking to try the best sports bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sports bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Fowling Warehouse

Topping the list is Fowling Warehouse. Located at 3901 Christopher St., the sports bar, venues and event space and arts and entertainment spot is the highest-rated cheap sports bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.

We looked to Yelp to learn more about Fowling Warehouse.

“Fowling Warehouse is the place in Detroit to have a great time with your friends, family or business outing!” the business notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “20 lanes of Fowling, 2 bars, a 175-seat beer garden and a large stage are here and ready for your event or party.”

2. Detroiter Bar

Next up is downtown’s Detroiter Bar, situated at 655 Beaubien St. With four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelp can provide more information about Detroiter Bar.

“The Detroiter Bar prides itself on having the Best Burger in the ‘D,’ the best free shuttle service to and from all major events, and who can forget the amazing happy hour with great drink and appetizer specials,” the business notes on its Yelp profile.

3. Motor City Sports Bar

Motor City Sports Bar, located at 9122 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly sports bar four stars out of 24 reviews.

Yelper Susan M., who reviewed Motor City Sports Bar on Sept. 19, wrote, “The burger patty was thick and juicy and perfectly cooked to medium. A very simple, no-frills burger like a backyard barbecue. The veggie toppings were very fresh.”

Yelper Tony H. added, “The best spot for your favorite sporting event or even just to have a beer or cocktail. There’s a patio for smokers and a foosball table, pool tables and darts for fun. I love this place. I wish I was there now.”

