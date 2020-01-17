Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions, Michigan, Powerball

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

10-13-15-30-33, Lucky Ball: 8

Poker Lotto

KS-3C-6C-9D-9H

Midday Daily 3

4-9-0

Midday Daily 4

5-3-1-6

Daily 3

9-3-8

Daily 4

0-9-5-4

Fantasy 5

04-05-19-26-29

Estimated jackpot: $688,000

Keno

02-07-10-12-18-20-36-37-41-45-50-51-56-57-59-64-68-70-74-75-78-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

