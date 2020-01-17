



Never mind ‘Ol Man Winter’s grip, warmer weather is ahead and fun times boating in Michigan which is the focus of the 62nd Annual Detroit Boat Show taking place this weekend at TCF Center.

Boating is huge business as it brings up annual expenditures of over $1 billion in the state, according to Nicki Polan, Executive Director of the Michigan Boating Industries Association, which stages the annual show.

She appeared along with Pete Beauregard, Jr., of Colony Marine, who is a third generation boat dealer. They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about the annual show which moved up a month as the North American International Auto Show moved to June this year — freeing up TCF Center.

Beauregard is a major exhibitor at the annual boat show –which is open to the public starting this weekend through Jan 26.

Polan mentioned the show is a place where enthusiasts can not only see boats and related products but purchase them as well onsite. Show goers will see hundreds of boats with yachts, runabouts, personal watercrafts, pontoons, fishing, ski boats, inflatables and more. Dozens of new products will be unveiled during the show. (For details: www.detroitboatshow.net or 800.932.2628)

Also appearing on MICHIGAN MATTERS was Zhao Jian, Counsel General of People’s Republic of China in Chicago, who represents Michigan and eight other states.

He talked with Cain about the new trade deal signed this week by President Donald Trump and China’s Premier.That new “Phase One Agreement” as it was called by pundits — centers on increased Chinese purchases of American agriculture, energy and other products, while adding new restrictions in areas like technology transfers and currency devaluation.

Zhao also highlighted the importance of Michigan to China and vice versa with its auto industry and more. T

Finally, lawyer Dennis Archer Jr. talks with Cain about the Detroit Regional Chamber’s upcoming Detroit Policy Conference which will focus on issues impacting the Motor City.

Archer, an entrepreneur, is serving as Chairman of the upcoming conference which will feature speakers at the Jan. 29th day long event. They include: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Ford’s Mary Culler, Duo Security Dug Song, HFHS Wright Lassiter, and Detroit Pistons’ Arn Tellem.

Some of the topics discussed will also include creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Detroit and what the next “unicorn” company will be. For information: : www.detroitchamber.com/dpc/agenda/

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62