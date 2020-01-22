ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital now offers midwifery services to women in Rochester and surrounding communities.
The services are designed to support the mother throughout her pregnancy, labor, birth, and the postpartum period.
“We’re thrilled to respond to the need for midwifery services,” said Deborah King, vice president of nursing for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. Patients and their families will receive world-class care in the convenience of their own private room during the entire delivery process, added King.
According to the American College of Nurse-Midwives, women who choose a midwife have lower rates of inductions, cesarean sections, and higher success rates with breastfeeding.
Julie Hansen, certified nurse midwife for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, believes empowering women during this period of their lives is important. “As midwives, we want women to feel confident, prepared, and supported during pregnancy and childbirth. We seek to understand them and their preferences,” said Hansen.
Laboring women and their families can expect the following:
- expertise in normal birth
- intermittent fetal monitoring as appropriate
- an emphasis on movement and position changes to facilitate labor progress
- various labor pain relief options including massage, hydrotherapy, aromatherapy, music therapy, intravenous pain medication and/or epidurals
- continuous labor support in active labor
- to be included and share in decision making
- breastfeeding assistance and support
Julie Mohan, certified nurse midwife for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, understands that “as midwives, we nurture the beauty and strength of each woman in their journey through pregnancy and childbirth.”
In addition to providing personalized care during the labor process, midwives also offer annual exams, family and preconception care and menopausal management. “You can never underestimate the benefit of wellness. Midwives are here to guide you toward healthy living through all stages of life,” said Mohan.
For more information about certified nurse midwife services at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, call 248-656-2022.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.