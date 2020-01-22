DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with a robbery on the city’s east side.
It happened Jan. 2 at 7:42 p.m. in the 400 block of East 7 Mile Road.
Police say two male suspects entered the dollar store and the first suspect approached the register appearing to make a purchase.
Moments later he produced a weapon and came behind the counter forcing the employee to get their colleague to open the register, according to police.
While the first suspect filled a plastic bag with money, police say the second suspect locked and guarded the front door.
Both suspects were able to get away with an unknown amount money.
The first suspect is described as approximately 6 feet 4 inches, with black rimmed prescription glasses. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, and dark colored pants.
The second suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches, wearing a blue hooded jacket, and dark colored pants.
Police say there were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
