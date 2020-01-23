DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association announced Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be the keynote speaker for the 2020 Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon.
The annual fundraiser is designed to raise awareness of the leading cause of death in women: cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. It will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
“The American Heart Association is doing critical work in helping raise awareness around and help prevent cardiovascular diseases in women,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud to partner with them in their efforts, and will continue to work to ensure every woman has what they need to reduce risk. That means ensuring women everywhere have access to good, healthy food, resources to stay active, and quality, affordable health care.”
This year’s luncheon event is co-chaired by Paula Silver, Vice President of Corporate Communications for DTE Energy and Deborah Greenman, Assistant General Counsel, Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a silent and live auction and more. Individual tickets for the Detroit Go Red for Women luncheon are $250 and a discounted rate for young professionals. Tables are still available and payable in advance.
To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact Annie Hill, director Go Red For Women at 248-936-5816 or visit heart.org/detroitgored.
