DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit rap producer is gearing up for the Grammy Awards Sunday night after being nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.
23-year-old Pooh Beatz – whose real name is Darryl Clemons – is behind the hit song “Suge” by rapper DaBaby.
Pooh Beatz recalls a time in LA with fellow producer Jetsonmade who asked him to go to the studio with DaBaby.
“He said, ‘Let’s go to the studio with Da Baby today, I feel like we gonna make a hit,’ and I was like alright cool. So, we ended up going to the studio, and literally we made a hit,” he said.
The Detroit native says he always knew he would get a Grammy, but never put a date on the success to come.
“It (kind of) shocked me that it happened as quick as it did,” he said.
The 2020 Grammys will take place Sunday, Jan. 26 and air live at 8 p.m. on CBS 62.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.