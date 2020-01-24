It’s Friday, January 24th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:
More arguments to come in Senate impeachment trial
The Senate impeachment trial continues today. Yesterday, House managers argued President Trump abused the power of his office to help him in the 2020 election. Today, arguments will focus on the obstruction of Congress.
Republicans say they’re hearing the same arguments over and over. The president’s team is expected to begin opening arguments tomorrow.
Coronavirus sickens hundreds
In China, hundreds of people are sick from the coronavirus. The country is making an unprecedented effort to contain it by blocking off three major cities. In Huanggang, Ezhou, and Wuhan – where the deadly virus first broke out – police are barricading roads, blocking access to trains and the airport.
In the U.S., the CDC says the first confirmed case was in Washington state.
A look at Super Bowl viewership and spending
It’s almost time for the big game – do you have plans yet?
The National Retail Federation says 193.8 million adults plan to watch this year’s Super Bowl.
Those watching the event are expected to spend a total of $17.2 billion nationwide. That’s almost an average of $90 per person to buy food, team apparel, and decorations.
