CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Clinton Township Police department is warning the community of a mystery shopper scam.
Police say many residents are getting checks in priority mail envelopes so they can be a “mystery shopper.”
A letter is sent and tells residents to purchase gift cards at Walmart stores and mail them to another address.
The letter says for texting and completing the assignment, the person will receive a $250 bonus.
Police say the check is fraudulent and residents should not fall for it.
