Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for meat shops.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Detroit-area food and beverage shops rose to $863 per business in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. E & L Supermercado

First on the list is E & L Supermercado. Located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, the meat shop, grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated meat shop in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

2. Al Haramain International Foods

Next up is Al Haramain International Foods, situated at 9028 Joseph Campau Ave. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the international grocery store, meat shop and deli has proven to be a local favorite.

3. DeVries & Co.

DeVries & Co, located at 2468 Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheese shop, gift shop and meat shop four stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Mongers’ Provisions

Mongers’ Provisions, a cheese shop, chocolatier and meat shop in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 111 to see for yourself.

